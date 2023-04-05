The latest issue of QNews Magazine (#534) shines a spotlight on Damian and Brad, and Lou and Amelia, who are just a few of the many diverse foster carers in Queensland. These compassionate individuals come from all walks of life, but share a common goal of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children in need. Their dedication to giving these children the support and understanding they need to thrive is truly inspiring. For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment