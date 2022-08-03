Discover QNews Magazine Issue #526 is online now. This issue features Brisbane-born and bred Conor Leach returns home to play the lead role in the powerful page-to-stage adaptation of Fourteen. Conor Leach is a Brisbane-born and bred actor who has been living in Sydney for the past few years. Conor's return to Brisbane will be a homecoming of sorts. He will be playing the lead role in the page-to-stage adaptation of Fourteen, which was written by local author Shannon Molloy. The acclaimed shake & stir theatre co-presents the world premiere of this must-see production at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre in August as part of the Brisbane Festival. It will run from 20 September to 12 October at QPAC’s Lyric Theatre. Read the latest issue of QNews Magazine Issue #526, Australia's leading LGBTIQ magazine featuring news, arts and culture, entertainment, politics & travel. Also, to read all of the issues of QNews Magazine, click here. For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
