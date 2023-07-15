QNews launches NSW magazine full of fresh content

New South Wales, Australia. The highly anticipated launch of QNews New South Wales Magazine took place at Sydney’s Stonewall Hotel on July 12, marking the expansion of the popular publication into the state.

Andrew Potts interviewed Richard Bakker during the QNews NSW Launch to shed light on the motivations behind the expansion.

Also discussed were the unique features that set the new NSW magazine apart from other publications.

The event commenced with a warm acknowledgment of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation.

Andrew, the NSW editor of QNews, asked Richard what prompted the move into NSW.

“Basically as a response to online readers from NSW and their demand for an alternative publication.

“We took our time to get it right. We wanted to ensure dedicated NSW content and advertisers, tailored specifically to the unique characteristics of the region.

“QNews commits to publishing up to 42 stories every week online. But, in print, we aim to provide readers with fresh content, not just rehash stuff they’ve already seen online.

“Our team shares a goal of making every monthly edition of QNews Magazine a must-read for its audience.”

QNews Distribution

Richard revealed that QNews already secured over 500 locations throughout NSW.

While the team continues to work on expanding its distribution outlets, both physical distribution and the digital platform will reach a wide range of readers.

“We also want to ensure distribution in regional and remote communities.

“QNews has an affordable subscription model. Additionally, we intend to connect with community groups in regional centres to ensure the magazine reaches our target audiences of Sister Girls and Brother Boys, LGBTIQA+ people and their allies.”

Looking toward the future, Richard expressed his ambition to expand QNews across Australia within two years.

With dedicated individuals like Greg Topalian (National Sales Manager), and Andrew Potts (NSW Print Editor) on board, Richard believes the successful masthead can be effectively established in other states.

In closing, Richard invited everyone present to connect with the QNews team and engage in personal conversations.

With the launch of QNews New South Wales Magazine, readers can expect a fresh and unique publication tailored specifically to the region’s interests and needs.

As the magazine expands its distribution outlets and reaches more communities, it aims to become a leading voice in LGBTIQA+ news and entertainment across the entire country.

See the photos from the launch party below:

