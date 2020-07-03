QNews Interview: Ricki-Lee Coulter talks creating pop jams in lockdown

Aussie singer Ricki-Lee Coulter is helping us dance our way out of isolation with new single Last Night.

It’s been over 15 years since Ricki-Lee became a household name on Australian Idol. And since then, the hard working diva has achieved massive success in music and on Aussie TV.

But like many, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her 2020. Ricki-Lee spoke to Brisbane’s DJ Dolly Llama about returning to her dance-pop roots and crafting new music at home.

“I had a really busy year planned,” she explained, “but then everything just got canned, as it did for everybody in our industry.

“Lockdown happened and I had literally nothing to do for the rest of the year all of a sudden. I just wanted to be productive in this time, and not waste it.”

As well as reaching thousands with her DIY exercise videos filmed at her Sydney home, Ricki-Lee also spent the time revisiting her collection of unfinished music.

Last Night, which she co-wrote in 2018 but didn’t finish, was one such song.

“I love feelgood, uplifting songs. Anything fun and uptempo and pop and dance, that’s what I love listening to,” she said.

“I knew when we wrote it that this was a really special song. We knew it would be a single.”

Watch Dolly’s chat with Ricki-Lee about her new music, lockdown, TikTok and her LGBTIQ fans below:

But due to the stay-at-home orders, Ricki-Lee was unable to meet and collaborate with her producing partner Throttle in person.

“We went through all these different versions of the song back and forth over email and Dropbox,” she explained.

“It was awesome what we achieved while not in the same room, through sheer will and determination.

“We decided we’re putting this song out on this date. Where there’s a will there’s a way.”

Last Night is available to buy and stream now.

