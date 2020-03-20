QNews and QN Magazine: onward into the unknown

QNews.com.au and QNews Magazine will continue to work to keep our communities in touch during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the ever-evolving nature of the crisis, it remains essential that the LGBTIQ communities retain access to information specific to their concerns.

QNews currently emails a free weekly newsletter to subscribers. From next week, that will include a PDF of our fortnightly magazine.

Advertisements

Subscribe here for the free weekly delivery of our newsletter including QNews Magazine every fortnight

We will not use your email address for any purpose but that once-weekly communication. QNews will not spam you or sell your address to anyone.

QNews and QNews Magazine publisher Richard Bakker said despite the challenges ahead, LGBTIQ media need to do everything possible to keep their communities informed.

“We know many of our readers will have difficulty accessing the print magazine because of any number of factors that could come into play in the coming weeks. By emailing a free PDF version of the magazine, we can ensure as many readers as possible retain access to the news specific to their community.”

The last issue of QNews Magazine was our 500th. We will print the 501st in a much-changed world. And obviously, we need to adapt to those changes. Therefore, from this next issue, QNews Magazine also becomes available as an emailed PDF. Simply subscribe to our free emailed newsletter. We will email you a summary of the news each Thursday and once a week attach the fortnightly magazine as a PDF.

Why continue the magazine?

While QNews.com.au remains the highest traffic ranking of any LGBTIQ website in Australia, we know many of our readers like their news bundled in a magazine format. As magazine readership, in general, plummeted in recent years, our readership increased.

Therefore, we are determined to continue providing access to both platforms.

COVID-19

For most of us, no previous world event ever wreaked such devastation on our lives. World War Two is probably the last event to have a similar impact.

However, unlike the madness of world war, on this occasion, most governments are working in cooperation towards the same goal. They won’t be perfect. They won’t get everything right. But we have the advantage of the enormous growth of scientific knowledge since the last world pandemic. The world’s leading medical experts seem to have laid out a path which will get us through this. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

The road ahead remains challenging. We will be tested and people will die. But most will survive.

Those of us who lived through the early years of the AIDS crisis before testing and treatments remember well the terrible insecurity of those years. Do I have it? Will I get it? Will they find a cure?

The approach we took to HIV and AIDS seems pertinent to COVID-19.

Advertisements

Firstly, look after our personal health and wellbeing and that of our loved ones and our communities.

That means taking the precautions recommended by medical professionals.

It also means looking after our mental health in the most trying circumstances. Social isolation can be devastating. So reach out to your community. Talk to people, even strangers, on social media, and be kind, not only to others but to yourself.

Secondly, we must hold our governments to account to ensure they do everything humanly possible to get us through this.

In the long run of human history, LGBTIQ people survived plagues, world wars, persecution and more. We will survive this.

Subscribe here for the free weekly delivery of our newsletter including QNews Magazine every fortnight

We will not use your email address for any purpose but that once-weekly communication. QNews will not spam you or sell your address to anyone.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.