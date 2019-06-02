QN Magazine: a new way to read your LGBTIQ news

From Thursday, QNews presents another way to grab your fortnightly LGBTIQ QN Magazine.

Currently we distribute the latest print edition every second Friday morning with the Digital QN Magazine posted online at 5am that morning.

However, from our next issue, hitting the streets this Friday 7th June, there’s a third way to read the magazine — and to read it early.

From midday this Thursday, QN Magazine will upload both the Digital QN Magazine and a new PDF QN Magazine to our website, the day prior to the print edition hitting the street.

Reader Feedback

QNews publisher Richard Bakker said the innovation resulted from reader feedback.

“Readers told us they wanted easier online access to the magazine content, especially on their phones.

“PDF QN will deliver that versatility.

“Of course, there’s no wait to print either PDF or Digital QN Magazine, so we can also deliver both earlier.

“We acknowledge the demise of print magazines all over the world.

“Digital is definitely the future, which is why we also have exciting new features coming to QNews.com.au.

“However, our print magazine remains unaffected by the trend away from print into the foreseeable future. Certain niche print magazines do continue to thrive, and we even see new print magazines emerging.

“We note that readers of print media now expect a premium product.

“Although QN Magazine is a free publication, we continue our commitment to a premium magazine on quality paper. Additionally, our commitment to fresh, original content will not change.

“Our content is unavailable elsewhere, which makes our publication a valuable marketing tool for advertisers wanting to reach the LGBTIQ communities.

“As a free publication, we rely on advertisers. We are dedicated to giving those advertisers bang for their buck both in print and online.”

