Qld private school rules reviewed after Citipointe scandal

An education expert will lead an independent review of the rules around accreditation of Queensland private schools in the wake of Citipointe Christian College’s sexuality and gender contracts scandal.

The Brisbane faith school sparked national outrage last year when it handed families the new enrolment contract to sign. The Citipointe contract had new clauses demanding families denounce homosexuality alongside bestiality, incest and paedophilia. It also required students identify as “the gender that corresponds to their biological sex” or face “exclusion”.

Queensland’s Education Minister Grace Grace (above) condemned the “distressing” Citipointe contracts at the time.

On Wednesday, Grace said the independent review of the state’s Non State Schools Accreditation Board (NSSAB) will ensure the rules “remain fit for purpose”.

Experienced educator Cheryl Vardon will lead the review. She’ll look at the accreditation framework for non-state schools in Queensland.

The terms of reference query if “accreditation and eligibility criteria reflect and meet government, community and stakeholder expectations” of standards for private schools.

Grace Grace said the review is to ensure families can choose the best school for their children.

“Non-state schools play an essential, valued role in fostering this choice and providing quality education for Queensland children,” she said.

“The current legislation has been in place for five years. Now’s the right time to make sure the accreditation framework is fit for purpose, supports the provision of high-quality education and ensures public confidence is maintained in our non-state schools.”

The review’s final report is due later this year.

