Sprinkle of pink in the ranks not enough to fix Qld Police

A former senior sergeant says Qld Police need more substantial reforms than quick fixes like adding a sprinkle of pink to the ranks. Commissioner Katarina Carroll this week announced the hire of a highly experienced workplace culture expert following evidence of a sometimes toxic police culture at the Domestic and Family Violence Inquiry.

Julie McKay is currently the Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Wellbeing Officer at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. She previously worked for the United Nations and as the first Gender Advisor to the Chief of the Australian Defence Force. And she and Commissioner Carroll previously worked together during a review of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

“That background, those learnings are incredibly important to know — that the strategies and the initiatives that you’re implementing, be it in education be IT systems, be it procedural new ways of doing business — to see whether that works, whether it needs tweaking and what more needs to be done into the future.”

The Commissioner made the announcement before the Monday release of the report of the inquiry into Domestic and Family Violence. Sources familiar with the inquiry’s findings say the report contains scathing criticism of Queensland Police leadership. The inquiry heard shocking evidence of racist and sexist behaviour by Qld Police officers.

However, the behaviour continues. The Guardian recently published leaked audio recordings of police and watchhouse staff joking about ‘beating and burying’ People of Colour.

The recordings also contained audio of a police officer talking about mistreating protestors.

“If they let me loose at a protest, it would be very, very bad because I’d be skull-dragging them into a car and that is my definition of policing. Keep the peace.”

A sprinkle of pinks in the ranks

Former Det Snr Sgt Kate Pausina gave evidence to the inquiry of the bullying and harassment she experienced during her 23-year police career. She told The Guardian that Queensland Police needed to institute more substantial reforms than their usual quick fixes.

“Reforms that include quick-fix inclusion strategies and diversity presentations – a sprinkle of pink in the ranks – won’t work. Women have been empowered to speak up and guaranteed support before. I spoke up, more than once. And it cost me my career.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.