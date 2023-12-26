QLD

From the Archives: Uniformed Qld Police to join Brisbane Pride March

Image: QPS

For the first time in the 25-year history of the Brisbane Pride Festival, uniformed Queensland Police officers will join the Brisbane Pride March on September 19, 2015.

In the year Brisbane Pride invited uniformed police back to the Brisbane Pride March, QNews updates the 2015 story about the Police Commissioner allowing uniformed police into the march after a 25-year wait.

First published August 31, 2015 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 27, 2023.

The original 2015 article

Other states already allowed uniformed police officers to take part in pride parades for many years. However, the Queensland Police hierarchy long resisted lifting the ban despite numerous requests from officers wishing to participate.

Speaking with Fairfax Media, Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart described lifting the ban as long overdue.

“In other states, police regularly are involved in those marches to show support and to show that we are a diverse community ourselves.

“So when I was asked if members of the organisation could march in uniform off duty, I readily gave my support after I’d consulted with the unions and they were very supportive as well, as they should be.”

The Rally & March begins at 10:00 am, September 19 on the corner of Ann and Brunswick Street, Fortitude Valley. The Pride march then makes its way towards New Farm Park for the Fair Day celebrations. The entertainment includes the Mr and Ms Pride competitions, Brisbane’s best DJs, and also the ever-popular Pet Parade.

Updates on uniformed Queensland Police in the Brisbane Pride March:

2021: Brisbane Pride requests uniformed Queensland Police not participate in Brisbane Pride March.

2023: Queensland Police apology to LGBTQIA+ communities

2023: Brisbane Pride decides on uniformed police in Pride march.

Brisbane Pride 2023: QPS return to Brisbane Pride March in uniform.

Destiny Rogers

