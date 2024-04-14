Qld parliamentary inquiry yes to decriminalisation of sex work

Queensland moved closer to the decriminalisation of sex work this week with a parliamentary inquiry fully supporting a proposed government bill.

Queensland currently allows two forms of legalised sex work – services provided at licensed brothels or by sole operators. The law defines sole operators as persons working alone from a premise, providing in-house calls, outcall services, or both.

All other forms of sex work remain illegal, including escort agencies, unlicensed brothels, massage parlours, street workers who publicly solicit and sex workers working in small groups.

However, after over two decades of advocacy from sex workers, the government introduced legislation to parliament in February to finally decriminalise all forms of sex work.

Inquiry into decriminalisation of sex work

The parliamentary inquiry into the decriminalisation of sex work made two recommendations. Firstly, the bill passes as is. Secondly, sex work be treated the same as other industries under planning law.

The bill will now go back to parliament for a vote. Labor’s majority in the house should see the legislation passed though the LNP can be predicted to oppose the bill, especially in an election year. The LNP could never resist a contrived moral panic. They’re unlikely to now.

However, thankfully, the Labor government has finally acted on the very real dangers faced by sex workers forced to choose between working legally or working safely.

The long road to decriminalisation

