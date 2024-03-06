Qld criminalises coercive control and stealthing

The Queensland Parliament today passed legislation criminalising coercive control and making the maximum penalty for stealthing life in prison.

The government also legislated for an affirmative model of consent to sex.

Coercive Control

Coercive control makes a person dependent on a perpetrator by isolating them from support, exploiting them, regulating their everyday behaviour and basically depriving them of independence.

Common examples of coercive control:

Isolating a person from friends and family.

Monitoring online communication tools or spyware.

Controlling aspects of everyday life — where you go, who you see, what you wear…

Denying access to support services, such as medical services.

Humiliating or degrading statements.

Controlling finances.

Making threats.

Coercive control will become a crime in 2025 and attract a maximum sentence of fourteen years.

Stealthing

Removing or tampering with a condom during sex will now carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. A 2018 Australian study suggested one in five gay and bisexual men and one in three women had experienced stealthing by a sex partner.

Stealthing will now be considered as rape in Queensland and carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Affirmative Consent

The new affirmative consent laws require participants in sexual activity to say or do something to ascertain consent.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.