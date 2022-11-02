Qld arts figures charged with 75 sexual assault offences

Queensland Police yesterday charged two men with a combined 75 sexual assault offences against eight boys and men over two decades.

Detectives from Hendra CIB and Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group charged a 41-year-old man with 69 offences and a 35-year-old man with six offences.

Queensland Police will allege a 41-year-old man took advantage of his senior position at a performing arts company to sexually assault boys and men. Police charged him with 69 offences against eight boys and men. Their ages ranged from 12 to 29 years old. The victims were allegedly either students or employees of the performing arts company.

Police allege the assaults occurred between 2001 and 2021. The men allegedly committed the offences at Ferny Hills, New Farm, Carindale, Gaythorne and Stafford.

Police also charged a 35-year-old man with involvement in 6 offences against one of the eight males. He conducted work for the same performing arts company and is known to the other alleged offender. Both live at Bridgeman Downs in Brisbane’s outer northern suburbs.

Police yesterday executed search warrants at Bridgeman Downs and Stafford before taking the men taken into custody.

The 41-year-old man’s alleged offences include indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, rape, attempted rape, recordings in breach of privacy, fraud and common assault.

The 35-year-old man faces charges including rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

Both men will appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 5.

Investigations remain ongoing with detectives appealing for anyone with information which may assist investigations to contact them.

If you’ve experienced sexual assault, it is not your fault and you are not alone

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.