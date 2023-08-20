QCAT dismisses complaint against Lyle Shelton

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) has dismissed a complaint brought by Drag Queens Diamond Good-Rim and Johnny Valkyrie against Lyle Shelton.

QNews finds a particular element of the decision rather strange. Read on…

The case stemmed from a Drag Queen Story Time event at Brisbane Square Library in January 2020. Diamond and Johnny both performed at the event, conducting a sing-a-long and reading to the children and parents in attendance. Towards the end of the performance, members of the University of Queensland’s UQ Liberal National Club stormed into the event. Their sudden intrusion and loud chanting distressed children and infants in attendance at the Rainbow Families Queensland event.

Following considerable controversy over their action on social media that night, group leader Wilson Gavin died by suicide the following morning.

Diamond and Johnny took action in QCAT in response to blog and social media posts subsequently made by Lyle Shelton.

Lyle Shelton

formerly a journalist and Toowoomba councillor.

stood for Queensland state parliament in 2006. He lost.

headed the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) from 2013 – 2018.

one of the main leaders of the No campaign against marriage equality. The No campaign lost.

tried in 2019 to win a federal senate seat for the Australian Conservatives. He lost.

then went to work in the office of ultra-conservative LNP MP Mark Robinson.

in 2021, Fred Niles nominated Shelton to replace him on his retirement from the NSW Legislative Council and as President of the Christian Democratic Party.

the pair soon fell out and Niles withdrew from the agreement.

in 2022, Shelton became the National Director of Family First.

he stood for election to the NSW Legislative Council in 2023. He lost.

As that brief bio indicates, Lyle Shelton doesn’t get a lot of wins.

The QCAT decision

QCAT member Jeremy Gordon recently delivered a 78-page decision.

He ruled that the content posted by Shelton did not amount to the vilification of Diamond and Johnny.

“The relevant vilification law in Queensland is contained in section 124A of the AntiDiscrimination Act 1991. It renders unlawful certain public behaviour which incites hatred towards, serious contempt for, or severe ridicule of the complainants on the ground of (of relevance here) their sexuality or gender identity.”

Of particular relevance to his finding appears to be Jeremy Gordon’s belief, based on evidence he says he heard and saw, that a ‘substantial proportion’ of drag queens are neither transgender nor ‘persons with homosexual sexual orientation’.

Jeremy Gordon repeats that assertion numerous times throughout the 78-page document. On pages 58, 59 (twice), 61 and again 61-62. But we’re not finished. Page 71: “the members of the group of persons known as ‘drag queens’ are not all transgender persons or persons with homosexual sexual orientation. There will be many drag queens who are neither.”

What? Or more correctly, WTF?

In the nearly 50 years I have enjoyed a close association with drag shows, the great majority of drag queens I have known or known of, have been transgender or gay. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is now in its third season. To the best of my knowledge, all contestants have been gay.

QNews will be inquiring of QCAT what evidence Jeremy Gordon heard or saw which led him to believe “a substantial proportion” of drag queens are neither transgender nor gay.

