Qatar: step right up for the greatest shitshow on earth

The greatest shitshow on earth continues in Qatar where security and police continue to harass soccer fans wearing suspicious multi-coloured apparel. On Saturday, security threatened to call police unless Bengt Kunkel and another German fan threw their rainbow armbands in a bin.

Bengt Kunkel, pictured above, told CNN the security came out of nowhere.

“They took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it off.

“Then they took me with him. They said: ‘You’re going to take it off and throw it in the bin or we’ll call the police.’

“We had a little discussion, we were being respectful and said: ‘We’re not going to throw it away but we’re going to put it in our pockets’.”

The latest incident follows Welsh fans being denied entry into stadiums for wearing rainbow-coloured bucket hats. Earlier in the week, officials insisted American journalist Grant Wahl and former Wales captain Laura McAllister remove rainbow clothing before entering the stadiums. Officials detained Wahl for 25 minutes and he later received an apology from FIFA.

But despite all their earlier promises, FIFA has no power to compel the country it corruptly awarded the world’s largest sporting event to keep its promises to make all soccer fans welcome.

Trampled flag

Also, earlier in the week, officials trampled another fan’s flag because it featured a rainbow. It was the state flag of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

🚨 VIDEO Qatari authorities stopped some Brazilian supporters and seized a flag of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco. The reason: among other symbols, the Pernambuco flag contains a rainbow, a symbol that is also associated with LGBTQIA+ pride 🚫🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/ZOOwuRJtNB — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) November 22, 2022

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino last week joined Qatar in trying to make the issue about people not respecting Qatar’s culture. But Qatar wanted to hold a world event. To achieve that ambition, it paid bribes and agreed to hold itself to world standards. Hopefully, it at least delivered on the corrupt payments. Because the country never lived up to its other promises.

Someone needs to be held responsible for the greatest shitshow on earth. Qatar won’t be. So it looks like LGBTIQA+ communities worldwide need to ensure that FIFA understands, there will be consequences for any repeat.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.;