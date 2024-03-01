Qantas honours crew member Luke Davies on Mardi Gras float

Qantas will honour the life of flight attendant Luke Davies in Saturday night’s Mardi Gras Parade after he and partner Luke Baird’s murder rocked Sydney’s queer community.

Luke began flying with Qantas in Brisbane in 2022 and last year moved to Sydney to work as a flight attendant on international flights.

Ahead of the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, his mourning Qantas colleagues requested Luke’s name appear at the front of the float. Each year, the Qantas float typically features the nose of a Qantas plane (above) while staff follow behind.

Qantas’ Cabin Crew Executive Manager Leeanne Langridge previously said Luke is remembered as “a much-loved member of the Qantas cabin crew community in Brisbane and Sydney.”

“He had a passion for travel, life, his family and friends and the customers that he served,” she said.

“This is an incredibly sad time for those who worked alongside [Luke]. He will be deeply missed. The whole team at Qantas are thinking of Luke and Jesse’s loved ones.”

Colleagues mourning Luke and Jesse

Luke Davies’ co-workers also shared moving tributes to the “beacon of sunshine” online.

“He was not just a close friend. He was a source of inspiration, a constant reminder of the beauty in life,” one fellow flight attendant wrote.

“Your laughter was infectious to everyone around you. Your passing leaves a void that words can hardly express.”

Fellow crew member Brooke Walters recalled Luke’s dedication to his job on one of his last flights, from Sydney to Singapore just three weeks ago.

She told the Sydney Morning Herald Luke spent the entire eight-hour flight comforting a passenger suffering from dementia and the man’s wife.

“Luke took it upon himself to care for them constantly,” she recalled.

Luke Davies’s partner, Jesse Baird, was a former 10 presenter and AFL umpire.

The AFL is also working with his loved ones on a tribute in the coming weeks.

‘This will be a more sombre Parade’

A community vigil for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies is on Friday night at Green Park in Darlinghurst.

Ahead of the parade, Mardi Gras co-chair Brandon Bear said the organisation is working on tributes to the couple.

Brandon said Mardi Gras has “always been a lot of things to a lot of people” and there have been situations in the past “where we’ve come together to celebrate but also come together to mourn, to create change”.

“For some people, this will be a more sombre event. Some people might choose to sit this one out,” he said on Friday.

“We’re working with the community and we know our partners are working to use their parade floats to talk to the lives and the memory of these young men.”

