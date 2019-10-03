Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to marry longtime partner

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is reportedly planning to marry his partner Shane Lloyd in Sydney early next month.

The pair will tie the knot in Circular Quay at the Museum of Contemporary Art where Joyce is a board member, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

The couple have been together for more than 20 years, and next month marks the two-year anniversary of Australian marriage equality.

Both Joyce and his partner were high-profile campaigners during the 2017 campaign for same-sex marriage.

Joyce, who is reportedly the highest paid CEO in Australia, made a $1 million donation to the “yes” campaign.

Speaking in the weeks after the vote, Alan Joyce said he was in Sydney with Lloyd, campaigner Magda Szubanski and others to hear the majority “yes” result announced.

“I’ve never been as nervous about anything. I had a knot in my stomach… It was a big relief and there was just all the tears,” he said.

“It was an amazing occasion. I’m very proud of Australia.

“I’m very proud of the country that I’ve now live in.

“I was very proud of Ireland [for legalising same-sex marriage] two years ago. But I was even prouder of Australia with this result.”

Alan Joyce joked at the time that his partner hadn’t popped the question yet, but he hoped it would happen soon.

“My partner hasn’t built up the courage to ask me yet!” he said.

“I’m still waiting for that, so hopefully.”

