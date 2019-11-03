Qantas boss Alan Joyce marries partner Shane Lloyd

Qantas boss Alan Joyce yesterday married his partner of 20 years in a lavish ceremony at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) overlooking Sydney Harbour.

Guests included Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove. Their wedding gift to Alan Joyce and husband Shane Lloyd was a framed picture of the former Governor-General signing the marriage equality bill into law.

Peter Cosgrove explained his gift to the Daily Telegraph.

“On December 8, 2017, I signed one of the biggest pieces of legislation of modern times.

“Normally I would just sign the stuff in my office.

“But on this one I said we’ll make a deal out of it.

“I thought Alan and Shane might appreciate a memento of what for them – and many other gay people in Australia – was a momentous day.”

Marriage Equality

Fellow Irishman Tiernan Brady who spearheaded both the Irish and Australian YES campaigns also attended the wedding.

Tiernan spoke of both husband’s contribution to the YES campaign.

“It’s really fabulous for both of them to be able to enjoy what is in no small way the fruits of their efforts.

“Both Alan and Shane played a significant role in making marriage equality a reality in Australia, and they deserve today.”

Alan Joyce’s donation to Marriage Equality campaign

During the marriage equality campaign, Alan Joyce, Australia’s highest-paid CEO, made a personal contribution of one million dollars.

He mentioned the contribution previously when he spoke at the Dublin Chamber of Commerce last month.

“We donated personally a million dollars to the campaign because we were massively outmatched by the church, who supported a ‘no’ campaign.”

Telstra executive Michael Ebeid and former David Jones CEO Paul Zahra also attended the wedding, as did independent MP Alex Greenwich.

Alan Joyce upstairs while Alan Jones and Tony Abbott party downstairs

While the Joyce wedding was celebrated atop the roof of the MCA, another party went on underneath. Guests celebrated the 70th birthday celebration of former Labor senator Graham Richardson in the Foundation Hall. They included both Tony Abbott and the other Alan – Alan Jones.

