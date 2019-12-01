Pussycat Dolls reunite on The X Factor: Celebrity

The Pussycat Dolls reunited Saturday night on Britain’s special edition The X Factor: Celebrity. First up, they first performed a medley of their greatest hits. Then after Buttons, Don’t Cha and When I Grow Up, they followed up with the debut of their new song React.

The performance comes ahead of a 2020 reunion tour.

A lineup of five of the members from the Pussycat Doll’s heyday returned for the reunion. Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt were all there. Melody Thornton, who revealed this year she left the group over the emphasis on Nicole Scherzinger, declined to return.

However, if there was ever any doubt who was the star (there wasn’t) Saturday night’s performance dispelled that for good. Between the dim lighting on the other Dolls and the camera’s unrelenting focus on Nicole, it was her show.

Indeed, not until over two and a half minutes into the performance, do we see enough of the other performers to know it’s them.

Nicole performed lead vocals, though she appeared to mime most of the performance with the exception of a few scripted ad-libs.

In fact, the other Dolls may not have even sung on the backing track. In 2012, Nicole claimed she sang both lead and backing vocals on both of the Doll’s studio albums.

Further, she claimed the other Dolls never even heard the songs until they were finished.

As to Saturday night’s performance — the costuming, choreography and staging were all superb. Nicole also seemed in fine voice.

But it seemed a little flat all the same. Even Don’t Cha never seemed to ignite much excitement.

The biggest audience response came during React when, in a bit stolen straight from Flashdance, water poured from the ceiling onto the Pussycat Dolls where they reclined on seats below.

It will be interesting to see if the group can reclaim their old magic in 2020.

