Punk cabaret goddess Bernie Dieter talks risks and risqué

QNews chats with Bernie Dieter, an evocative punk cabaret star, ahead of her Konzert at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre.

“I love gin, I love humans, and I love to make music with my beautiful band,” Bernie tells me – though for anyone lucky enough to see the ‘Weimar Punk Cabaret Goddess’ live, the last part goes without saying.

Entertainment runs in her veins, and for someone who has travelled the world with carnies and circus acts, she has seen her fair share of the weird, wild and wonderful.

But when asked if her career as a provocateur has desensitised her to the thrill of her own show, the answer is simple: of course not.

“Obviously, I’ve seen a lot of things. And I guess what would shock me is maybe not the same as what would shock your parents or your grandma, for example. But I think the beauty of our shows is that everything that is happening in the moment is always live.

“And we’re always engaging with a different audience,” she continues. “So for me, seeing them reacting to the song lyrics is still just as alive and exciting as it was when I first wrote the song. I think there’s something really special about that electricity of a live audience.”

Breaking down the vierte wand (fourth wall)

And it is this exact process of dissolving the fourth wall between Bernie and the audience where the magic happens.

“I do tend to climb on people,” she tells me. “I go out in the crowd and I like to climb on them and get them to stroke me and stroke each other.

“We break down the walls like that and then they carry me back to the stage.”

“There’s been times where I thought maybe I was going to get dropped on my head, but luckily that’s never happened.

“But the danger is real and they’re truly engaging in it. I feel like when you can see an artist really living for that, really being in the moment and feeling it, whatever art form it is, that’s what’s so exciting.”

Bernie Dieter shifting gears

And while Bernie knows first-hand the thrill of high-octane entertainment, she’s no stranger to the more sombre and reflective points of her shows – which, she also says, are some of her favourites.

“Throughout the course of a show, I open myself up to the audience,” she reveals.

“I disarm them with humour and comedy and a little bit of sexy raunchiness so that they’re laughing and they loosen up, they let go of the outside world and they come on this journey with me.

“And because I genuinely feel it, when the mood shifts at that point in the show, I’ve earned their trust and they are open – as am I.

“So I can share that vulnerability with them.

“I feel like you can’t force sentimentality, you know? It has to be really genuine and come from the heart, because audiences are clever – they feel it if it’s not real.

“So you’ve got to earn it and you’ve got to mean it. And I think if you do both of those things then it’s a beautiful journey.”

More than a performance

And while Bernie’s Konzert aims to explore moments of emotional vibrancy in all its forms, sometimes the most tender moments occur off the stage.

“I’ve had people that you wouldn’t expect come to the show,” she tells me. “I sometimes perform this song with a beautiful sort of gender-bending aerial act with a strong performer who is both masculine and feminine, and has both of those energies.

“And one time after a show, there was this beautiful big bikie man who came out to the merch stall. He was sort of in his late 50s and he was actually crying.

“He just said, ‘My son actually came out to me about a month ago, and I did not handle it well. And seeing your show – specifically that song, I just really understood it. And I’m buying him all this merch, and I’m going to bring him back to the show. We’re going to watch it together next week’.

“It was just so beautiful, because it kind of showed his dad that there was a world in which he could kind of be a part of it and understand it, even if he was initially a bit frightened, a bit afraid of something that was different.

“And I think that’s because of all the comedy and the humour, it’s a show that’s not pretentious and we’re not taking the piss out of anyone – it’s very accepting and brings people into this kind of world that they often don’t feel a part of.”

Don’t miss Bernie Dieter in Konzert

So what’s the best way to immerse yourself in the world of Bernie Dieter? As the queen herself says, “Grab a shot of something strong and sit as close to the front as possible.”

Don’t miss a night of the deliciously salacious and utterly hilarious Bernie Dieter, playing one night only at The Princess Theatre on the 22nd of July with her fabulous haus band.

Book your tickets now at theprincesstheatre.com.au.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.