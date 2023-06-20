Pulitzer-winner Ronan Farrow drops thirst trap for gaymers

Renowned journalist and often-overlooked nepo baby Ronan Farrow has taken to Instagram this morning to show he’s not just packing brains, but a healthy dose of brawn, too.

To celebrate the highly-anticipated release of Diablo IV, Ronan posted a shirtless selfie to his story captioned, “What are you doing and is it REALLY more urgent than playing Diablo IV with me?”

He then posted a second story calling for people to “Send the PSNs, fam,” before presumably making the most of the friendly attention the stories were receiving and posting it as an Instagram post instead:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Farrow (@ronanfarrow)

Who is Ronan Farrow?

When he’s not posing sexily with a gaming controller, Ronan Farrow is best known for his award-winning investigative journalism.

In 2017, Ronan effectively shattered the glass ceiling of investigative reporting with his groundbreaking exposé for The New Yorker, unmasking the horrific allegations of sexual abuse against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ronan’s report not only acted as a monumental catalyst for the #MeToo movement but also earned him the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in his field.

His other (slightly less impressive) claim to fame is, of course, being the child of Hollywood-royalty, Mia Farrow (Rosemary’s Baby) and Woody Allen (Blue Jasmine).

Ronan came out as “part of the LGBT community” in 2018 after accepting an award from The Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organisation for LGBTQ students.

“Being a part of the LGBT community … which recognised that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt equally invisible… that has been an incredible source of strength for me,” Ronan said after accepting the award.

Acheiving gay icon status

And whilst being one of the most consequential investigative journalists of the 21st century is quite an impressive feat in and of itself, it hasn’t been until Ronan’s recent appearance as a guest judge on Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars that the gays have garnered appreciation (i.e. thirst) for the reporter.

“He is gorgeous and a certified genius. Proof that the universe is unfair sometimes,” wrote one Redditor after his appearance on the show.

“Such a talented, intelligent, beautiful young man. Happy he’s part of our family. And a SAG, to boot!” wrote another.

And now with his foray into a thirst-trap era, Ronan’s fans are welcoming the new chapter with open arms:

“I love a thirst-trappin Ronan! HERE. FOR. IT,” wrote an Instagram user under his post.

And in case you haven’t figured it out yet, the answer is no – nothing is more urgent than playing Diablo IV with Ronan Farrow.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.