Life

PSA: Mr Ratburn from ‘Arthur’ is gay and he just married his boyfriend

36 Views
arthur tv series mr ratburn wedding
Photo: PBS

Fans have cheered long-running children’s TV series Arthur for revealing main character Mr Ratburn is gay and tying the knot at a same-sex wedding.

Arthur started screening in 1996 and the premiere episode of its 22nd (!) season is titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone”.

Advertisements

In the episode, Arthur and his friends are shocked to discover that Mr Ratburn is engaged because they refuse to accept that their teachers actually have lives outside of school.

The kids assume his significant other is a bossy stranger voiced by Jane Lynch, but she turns out to be Mr. Ratburn’s sister.

But when they make it to Ratburn’s wedding, they meet their teacher’s actual significant other, Patrick, who runs a chocolate shop.

Fans declared Mr Ratburn to be “the gay icon we didn’t know we needed” as they reacted to a childhood favorite now featuring the wedding of an LGBTIQ character.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

new south wales liberal candidate allan green
channel 5 dating show blind date bisexual couple
craig burns luke sullivan wedding photo instagram
liberal candidate gurpal singh
israel folau margaret court composite
alex nation and brooke blurton kiss on bachelor in paradise