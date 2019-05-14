PSA: Mr Ratburn from ‘Arthur’ is gay and he just married his boyfriend

Fans have cheered long-running children’s TV series Arthur for revealing main character Mr Ratburn is gay and tying the knot at a same-sex wedding.

Arthur started screening in 1996 and the premiere episode of its 22nd (!) season is titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone”.

In the episode, Arthur and his friends are shocked to discover that Mr Ratburn is engaged because they refuse to accept that their teachers actually have lives outside of school.

The kids assume his significant other is a bossy stranger voiced by Jane Lynch, but she turns out to be Mr. Ratburn’s sister.

But when they make it to Ratburn’s wedding, they meet their teacher’s actual significant other, Patrick, who runs a chocolate shop.

Fans declared Mr Ratburn to be “the gay icon we didn’t know we needed” as they reacted to a childhood favorite now featuring the wedding of an LGBTIQ character.

