PSA: Emma Thompson and Hannah Gadsby went day-drinking

Two of your all-time faves – Emma Thompson and Hannah Gadsby – have been photographed dancing home after some recent lunchtime rosés.

UK newspaper The Mail on Sunday published the paparazzi photos of the pair leaving a recent lunch date dancing down the street.

Advertisements

But in the article, global megastar Hannah Gadsby was rudely described as “a friend”. Did nobody at the Daily Mail recognize her? Really?

The newspaper quoted an onlooker at the north London tavern who said Emma was “putting her heart and soul into the dance moves” when she left the premises.

“They were drinking rosé for a couple of hours on a lovely Sunday and were very merry,” the newspaper said.

“But when Emma got outside, she just went into the robot dance… and she was certainly more natural than Theresa May!”

Emma Thompson getting on the jars with a mate and doing the robot for the paps is a mood. pic.twitter.com/XaA58jdbww — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) July 22, 2019

Her mate… HANNAH GADSBY — Dan Ilic (@danilic) July 22, 2019

I’ve never wanted to be Emma Thompson more in my life — Charlotte Hudson (@HudsonLottie) July 22, 2019

Emma Thompson and Hannah Gadsby getting drunk and dancing for the paparazzi is something I never knew I needed until now https://t.co/B6aXIufKAv — Samantha Lewis (@battledinosaur) July 22, 2019

Emma Thompson getting day drunk with Hannah Gadsby is what I want to be when I grow up https://t.co/BGa6IhHnGK — Jenny Noyes (@jennynoise) July 22, 2019

please please please tell me a tv show comes out of this rosé-filled afternoon — Samantha Lewis (@battledinosaur) July 22, 2019

i don’t know what brings me more joy: emma thompson’s robot dance or just the fact that emma thompson and hannah gadsby are hanging out https://t.co/27NgQ2gl2A — fiona 💞 (@neonfiona) July 22, 2019

How Hannah Gadsby and Emma Thompson met

Hannah Gadsby explained last July how she and Emma met. She told talk show host Jimmy Fallon it was after one of her Nanette shows.

Advertisements

She explained she typically didn’t meet anyone after the show, but for Emma had to make an exception.

“My tech came out and said, ‘Look, I know you don’t meet people, but Emma Thompson’s here, so you don’t have a choice,’” Hannah said.

“‘This is for me. If you don’t meet her tonight, you won’t have light tomorrow night.’”

She said Emma that the two ended up sharing a deep, teary embrace.

“I don’t know what she was crying about, [Nanette] is my life,” Gadsby quipped, after which the pair exchanged phone numbers.

But the next day, Gadsby recalled, “I was in the middle of texting someone else… I was keen to send a friend a photo of Chuck Norris.

“[Emma] sent me a text, saying ‘That was an amazing show, it took me all night to process it. It’s changed my view of the world.’

“And I accidentally sent her a photo of Chuck Norris, wearing double denim and [holding guns].”

Last month, Gadsby announced she will bring her new stand-up show Douglas to Brisbane in January.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.