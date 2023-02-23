Proud Boys violent protest outside drag queen storytime

Members of the far-right Proud Boys yesterday mounted a violent protest at a drag queen storytime event at queer-owned Silver Springs bookshop Loyalty Books in Maryland.

The neo-fascist group yelled anti-LGBTQIA+ slurs and abuse at those entering the building, while young children and parents were inside.

A group of counter-protestors blocked the windows of the buildings with pride flags and umbrellas.

In response, the Proud Boys resorted to physical violence, kicking LGBTQIA+ supporters, causing some injuries.

The Rainbow wall at least prevented the children witnessing the violence.

Despite video footage of the violent attacks, police made no arrests when they arrived at the scene.

The children enjoyed the event regardless

In a statement, the owners of Loyalty Books thanked the counter-protestors for their efforts.

“Yesterday afternoon, Loyalty came under attack from hate groups trying to force their way into our store during a drag queen story hour, with physical violence.

“Because of counter-protestors’ efforts, the children inside got to enjoy the hokey pokey, hearing beautiful books read allowed, basking in the presence of the wonderful Char Chateau.”

Proud Boys: far-right and neo-fascist

far-right group established in the midst of the 2016 presidential election.

describe themselves as ‘Western chauvinists’ spreading an anti-political correctness and anti-white guilt agenda.

Proud Boys showed up in Silver Spring and got violent today, trying to scare away families and children attending Drag Story Hour at Loyalty Books. But the community held a wall of 🌈 safety and support. The kids had a great time and were none the wiser. We will never back down. pic.twitter.com/pQlHWvLQNx — Kristin Mink, Montgomery County Council (MD) (@KristinMink_) February 18, 2023

rhetoric has consequences. We love our kiddos and our queer, BIPOC, disabled, local community that makes Loyalty all it is. -Hannah, Christine + the Loyalty Team 7/7 pic.twitter.com/436MRRswU7 — Loyalty Bookstores (@Loyaltybooks) February 19, 2023

