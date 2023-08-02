Protest the NSW Religious Discrimination Bill this Saturday

Activists plan to gather at the Sydney Town Hall from 1pm on Saturday, 5 August to protest proposed changes to the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act that would see “religious vilification” become a criminal offense.

Activists are concerned that the definition of “religious vilification” in the bill is too vague and that it could be used to protect hate speech against LGBTIQA+ people or practices like conversion therapy.

They are also concerned that it could further entrench religious exemptions in NSW’s anti-discrimination laws that allow religious groups and businesses they own to legally discriminate against people on the grounds of their sexual orientation, gender identity or relationship status.

Council for Civil Liberties speaks out

Earlier this week the NSW Council for Civil Liberties (NSWCCL) expressed it’s disappointment over what it says is flawed legislation.

“[We are] disappointed to see that the Attorney-General is bringing this Bill on for debate,” NSWCCL president Josh Pallas said.

“It’s not fair that religious belief gains more protections when religious organisations will still be exempt from parts of the Act and be allowed to discriminate against others. We want an Anti-Discrimination Act that does not discriminate. To move on one part, without moving on other glaring deficiencies sends a bad message to the community about whose rights and interests are privileged over others.”

Pallas said he was hopeful that the NSW Government would consider amendments to the legislation that are being proposed by NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong.

“We urge the Opposition and the crossbench to support the proposed amendments to this Bill so that it better articulates its scope,” Pallas said.

“Others within the community, trans people, people with intersex variations and sex workers receive inadequate protections under NSW anti-discrimination law. Where is their protection? Why should religious organisations receive protection before them?”

Pallas said it would be better for the government to wait until a review into the Anti-Discrimination Act by the NSW Law Reform Commission is completed rather than for it to pass in its unamended form. Then all of the deficiencies with the current legislation could be dealt with at the same time.

Community urged to show concerns

Activist group Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) share the Council for Civil Liberties’ concerns and have urged the community in Sydney to come out in force on Saturday.

“The NSW vilification bill is a signal of support for the religious right, at a time when LGBT+ rights and trans rights in particular are under serious attack,” CARR co-convenor April Holcombe said ahead of the event.

“The Labor party’s political project claws back the rights we have won over the decades. This bill can potentially allow businesses, schools, hospitals, aged care facilities and accommodation providers to discriminate against anyone on the basis of their religious belief. Criticising this could constitute ‘vilification’ under the bill’s vague wording.

“The bigotry of the religious right is massively unpopular. Seventy four per cent of people across Australia oppose the existing right of religious institutions to discriminate against trans and gay students and staff.”

“If we don’t organise to stop them, the people in government will continue on a crusade to keep discriminating, demonising, denying our rights and existence.”

Speakers confirmed for the rally on 5 August include NSW Greens LGBTI spokesperson Dr Amy Cohn, NSW Secretary of the Australian Services Union Angus McFarland, 78er Barry Charles, National Union of Students LGBTI Officer Damian Nguyen and Parents for Trans Youth Equity spokesperson Lannen Stapleton.

For more information go to: www.facebook.com/events/289515006837766