Proposed healthcare model for trans, gender diverse South Australians

SA Health has released a proposed model of care for trans and gender-diverse South Australians and is seeking community feedback.

For trans and gender diverse people, affirming their gender identity often means accessing additional healthcare services.

However, trans and gender-diverse South Australians are struggling to navigate a health system that lacks appropriate training, expertise, and funding.

For the past two years, the South Australian Rainbow Advocacy Alliance (SARAA) has been advocating for increased funding and resources.

“The government has consulted deeply with trans and gender diverse South Australians to understand their healthcare needs,” a SARAA spokesperson said. “Now, with a Labor Government recently elected to establish a health system that everyone can benefit from, we need to take action to deliver timely, appropriate, and evidence-based care for trans and gender diverse South Australians. “Political leaders must act to fund and implement a well-resourced statewide model of care for gender diversity services in South Australia.”

Current system is ‘confusing and overwhelming’ The draft model was created in consultation with trans and gender diverse people, parents/caregivers, and service providers. The consultation process highlighted the dire need for reform, with one respondent describing the current system as “confusing and overwhelming to navigate”. It’s very hard to get clear answers and it takes a long time and a lot of money,” they said. “It can take a lot of mental energy to psych yourself up to go through and can leave individuals feeling as though there is something ‘wrong’ with them. “There’s nothing ‘wrong’ about being trans, it’s a variation of normal, it’s a nice, healthy thing. It’s something I like about myself.” SA Health seeking community feedback The draft model of care will see trans, gender diverse and nonbinary South Australians have timely access to appropriate and evidence-based health care. The public health system will phase in surgical gender affirmation services. Additionally, the model of care will include a coordinated transition between child, adolescent, and adult health services.