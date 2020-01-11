Promotion for cop accused of leaking gay sex video

A Gold Coast police officer, currently under investigation for leaking a gay sex video, has been promoted. The senior constable copied the CCTV footage while working at the Southport watch-house.

Surveillance cam gay sex video

The footage showed a sexual encounter between two men in the watch-house. The police officer shared the copied footage with friends. Once the Queensland Police Service became aware of the leaked video, their internal affairs department began an investigation. The police officer stands accused of ‘inappropriate conduct in the workplace and a public place’.

Advertisements

After the investigation into the incident began, the senior constable received a transfer to another station. Despite the active investigation into his conduct he also received a temporary promotion to the rank of acting sergeant.

Another police officer spoke to The Sunday Mail regarding the promotion, on condition of anonymity. He criticised the inconsistent standards police applied to the process. Previously, police brought criminal charges against whistleblower Rick Flori when he leaked footage of a police bashing in the same watch-house to the media.

Later found not guilty of misconduct, Flori is suing the Queensland Police Service for compensation.

The anonymous officer questioned awarding a promotion to a cop under investigation.

“It’s a pretty bad look. What kind of message is it sending? This was a gross invasion of privacy and he has been rewarded with a promotion.”

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service told The Sunday Mail it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter. The spokesperson also said the officer concerned had not been stood down.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.