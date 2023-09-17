Professor Stephen Tomsen, Western Sydney University

One of the winners of the ACON President’s Award last month was Professor Stephen Tomsen of Western Sydney University.

The President’s Award is presented annually at the ACON Honour Awards, this year held at the Ivy Ballroom.

In 2023, ACON dedicated the President’s Award to the many people who fought for justice for victims of LGBTQ hate crimes for decades. Representing the efforts of many, the 2023 President’s Award honoured Steve Page, Duncan McNab, Sue Thompson, Rick Feneley, Greg Callaghan, Garry Wotherspoon, Nicholas Stewart, Stephen Tomsen, Jacqueline Milledge, Peter Rolfe, Steve Johnson and Daniel Glick.

​

Professor Stephen Tomsen is a sociologist and criminologist. He advocates for victims’ families and researches historic hate crimes.

He is a significant figure in the international development of nightlife ethnographies, also queer criminology and crime and masculinity studies. Among his research topics: violence, gender and sexuality and drinking and drug use.

A highlight of Professor Tomsen’s career includes a study that began in 1993 on anti-gay and anti-trans homicides in NSW. Another Australian Research Council-funded study focused on violence and safety at the Sydney Mardi Gras. He was also an expert witness at the 2016 third inquest into the death of Scott Johnson.

Professor Tomsen expressed his gratitude for the award.

Researching and sharing stories vital

“Researching and sharing these stories that impact the LGBTQ community are vital in supporting hate crime victims and their loved ones. I feel privileged to advocate for them to hopefully make a difference.

“I am honoured to be included in such a high calibre group of advocates that were awarded the President’s Award and will continue to provide my services to the community, including my ongoing consultancy with the 2022-23 NSW Judicial Inquiry.”

