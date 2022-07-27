Priscilla, Queen of the Desert shines on stage at The Star Gold Coast

The iconic musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert has debuted at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast and it promises a night to remember.

Featuring an outstanding cast, fabulous costumes and dazzling dance numbers Priscilla delivers on all accounts.

And this season features some familiar names.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Adapted from the much-loved Australian film, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical is a perfect homage to its predecessors.

From start to finish the show is an enchanting, endearing, laugh-out-loud sing-along.

With a cast of 25 performers, each and every single one hits the right note as they sing, dance and laugh their way across the outback.

The costume department pulls out all the stops, in each scene the costumes manage to outdo the last as they become bigger and more camp.

But the true heart of this show lies in the performers who all deliver something unique.

An iconic cast

Former Les Girls star Vonni (Yvonne Britain) makes history in this production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Vonni is believed to be the first transgender woman selected to play the role of Bernadette.

It’s fitting given her past as a former Les Girl, much like the character she plays.

And perhaps it’s that personal experience that gives her performance a beautifully raw edge to it.

As Bernadette, she turns from acid-tongued bitch to sweetheart with seamless ease.

Meanwhile, former Ten Tenor Keane Fletcher embraces his roles as Anthony/Tick with vigour, creating touching scenes and delivering powerful vocals.

Jarrod Moore is equal parts the adorable and excitable twink Adam and sassy queen Felicia, delivering all the laughs.

Together they are a powerful trio who lead the show from start to finish.

They are however supported by a stellar cast, with a few familiar faces.

Pop Diva Paulini serves as Diva number one, belting out some of the shows most iconic numbers with her flawless signature vocals.

Rounding out the cast is an iconic special guest appearance from former Les Girl, Carlotta.

The show runs until August 7th, to get your tickets head to the website now.

