Screen

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel with original stars and director

adventures of priscilla
xr:d:DAF-h18f7Dk:2,j:3692246389822290778,t:24030407

Variety reports that Australian cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, will get a sequel. Original stars Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving will all return along with director Stephan Elliot.

The 1994 movie was a classic road trip film with a gigantic twist. It featured three drag performers driving an old bus through the Australian inland to Ayers Rock.

David Stratton wrote in a 1994 review of the movie for Variety that the film was not for the very strait-laced.

“Although the film doesn’t make concessions to a straight audience, it’s so outrageous that it becomes positively disarming. It’s hard not to respond to such a cheerfully vulgar and in-your-face entertainment, though this is obviously not for the very strait-laced. It should certainly break out of the cult and gay markets and find comparatively wide acceptance.”

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, was a worldwide hit. The movie won rave reviews and an Academy Award for Best Costume Design at the 67th Academy Awards. It became a cult classic both in Australia and abroad.

A musical based on The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, opened in 2006 in Sydney before travelling to New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Broadway.

Can’t get enough Priscilla?

‘Save the queen’: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert bus found.

Stephan Elliot revisits The Adventures of Priscilla for film’s 30th anniversary.

Broken Heel Festival to celebrate Priscilla’s 30th birthday.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Guy Pearce in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and the bus now
$165k raised to restore Priscilla Queen of the Desert bus
Priscilla Queen of the Desert bus
‘Save the queen’: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert bus found
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert shines on stage at The Star Gold Coast
vonni priscilla
Vonni to play Bernadette in Gold Coast season of Priscilla
best queer lgbtiq films
Are these the top 25 queer films of all time?
Priscilla queen of the desert tony sheldon
‘Priscilla’ Stage Star Tony Sheldon Celebrates 2000 Shows As Bernadette