Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel with original stars and director

Variety reports that Australian cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, will get a sequel. Original stars Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving will all return along with director Stephan Elliot.

The 1994 movie was a classic road trip film with a gigantic twist. It featured three drag performers driving an old bus through the Australian inland to Ayers Rock.

David Stratton wrote in a 1994 review of the movie for Variety that the film was not for the very strait-laced.

“Although the film doesn’t make concessions to a straight audience, it’s so outrageous that it becomes positively disarming. It’s hard not to respond to such a cheerfully vulgar and in-your-face entertainment, though this is obviously not for the very strait-laced. It should certainly break out of the cult and gay markets and find comparatively wide acceptance.”

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, was a worldwide hit. The movie won rave reviews and an Academy Award for Best Costume Design at the 67th Academy Awards. It became a cult classic both in Australia and abroad.

A musical based on The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, opened in 2006 in Sydney before travelling to New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Broadway.

