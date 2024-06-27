PrideFEST to move to Perth CBD for 10-day festival

Pride WA will have a new home with the Supreme Court Gardens turning into Pride Gardens for a 10-day PrideFEST in November.

Pride WA has secured a three-year funding commitment from the City of Perth, meaning a bigger and bolder PrideFEST.

The annual PrideFEST is Western Australia’s largest and longest running LGBTQIA+ festival and will have a new home in Perth’s city centre.

“Pride WA are thrilled to announce that in light of last night’s City of Perth council vote to support a three-year funding commitment, we will be bringing an amazing lineup of new and community favourite events to Perth as part of PrideFEST 2024 – 2026,” Pride WA said in a statement.

“The unanimous vote at the City of Perth June Council Meeting saw an organisational record of almost $1.03 million funding committed to Pride WA over the next three-years. This funding will support the growth of PrideFEST with new events, artists, and activations to attract a more diverse audience and expand cultural experiences for the people of WA.”

“Pride WA would like to thank City of Perth for their ongoing support to create a more inclusive and diverse community right here in WA.”

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said PrideFEST was an important annual event with strong community participation and sentiment.

“The proposal by Pride WA to concentrate PrideFEST into a 10-day festival is a bold vision and will create greater impact and vibrancy, including the event hub at Supreme Court Gardens,” Mr Zempilas said.

“Relocating Fairday into the City of Perth and securing this free community event will further position the city as the heart of PrideFEST and a safe, welcoming destination for everyone.”

