PrideFest 2023: ‘Be Brave, Be Strong, Be You!’

The full program from PrideFEST 2023 has been released, boasting an action-packed month of activities for Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities and allies.

This year, the festival has adopted the theme of “Brave”, and present an aspirational showcase of the LGBTQIA+ community’s bravery, resilience, and determination to fight for equal rights, visibility and respect.

“However, our key message is that bravery is required by everyone in our community,” Pride WA President Michael Felix & CEO Dr Lauren Butterly said.

“This PrideFEST we particularly call on our allies and community leaders to have the courage to stand up for a more inclusive society every day.”