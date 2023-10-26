PrideFest 2023: ‘Be Brave, Be Strong, Be You!’

The full program from PrideFEST 2023 has been released, boasting an action-packed month of activities for Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities and allies.
This year, the festival has adopted the theme of “Brave”, and present an aspirational showcase of the LGBTQIA+ community’s bravery, resilience, and determination to fight for equal rights, visibility and respect.
“However, our key message is that bravery is required by everyone in our community,” Pride WA President Michael Felix & CEO Dr Lauren Butterly said.
“This PrideFEST we particularly call on our allies and community leaders to have the courage to stand up for a more inclusive society every day.”
The festival will kick off on November 3, bringing together community members, allies, and supporters to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.
Throughout the festival, attendees can participate in activities that highlight the bravery of the community members. These activities will include keystone events like Fairday Pride Parade, where attendees can march and show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
From thought-provoking panel discussions, inspiring workshops, entertaining performances, and empowering speeches, PrideFEST 2023 aims to celebrate the community’s unique journey and highlight the progress made over the years.
Other activities include art exhibitions, film screenings, and poetry slams that showcase the creativity and resilience of the community.
PrideFEST celebrates inclusivity and diversity
Inclusivity and diversity are integral to the festival’s ethos, and as such, PrideFEST 2023 will feature events that cater to people of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds.
This inclusivity is reflective of Pride WA’s commitment to creating an environment where all community members feel seen, heard and celebrated.
“Pride WA to continue the vibrant historical traditions of Fairday and the Pride Parade that bring so much celebration and solidarity to our community. Equally, it is their passion, creativity and enthusiasm that brings new events to the rich calendar of PrideFEST,” Felix and Butterly said.
“Inclusivity and diversity are our guiding principles. PrideFEST 2023 is an all-encompassing experience for absolutely everyone.
“PrideFEST 2023 is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of the power and determination that define our LGBTQIA+ community. Stand with us and unite – and have some fun!”
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.
