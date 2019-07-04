Pride rainbow beer bottle, despite banned march

Bomonti, a leading Turkish beer launched a special Pride rainbow beer bottle in defiance of bans on Pride marches in the country. Efes, maker of Bomonti, brew 80% of all beer sold in Turkey.

Bomonti is stocked in bars and stores nationwide across the country.

Also, it is one of Turkey’s most popular beers.

The head of branding agency Lotus Media unveiled the special edition Pride bottle in an Instagram post.

Harun Guven posed with the rainbow coloured bottle in the post.

Turkey constantly bans Pride celebrations. For the last five years, authorities in Istanbul refused to issue permits for Pride marches.

Last week, police fired tear gas and used dogs against LGBTIQ activists who defied the ban to march in Istanbul.

However, an attack by Turkish police on the marchers with water cannon, inadvertently resulted in casting a rainbow over the march.

Nevertheless, Efes announced they would stock the special edition rainbow bottle in all bars that carry the Bomonti brand.

While commercialising Pride causes controversy in other countries because of companies cashing in on the pink dollar, in Turkey the move is seen as bold.

Traditionally, when authorities ban Pride in Turkey, local LGBTIQ organisations gather and read a statement in place of the march.

However, last week, police in Izmir, detained 17 people during the reading of the following statement.

“On the 50th year of ‘Stonewall Riot’ that inspired pride parades throughout the world, the state in Turkey once again is trying to violate the right to exist of LGBTI+ citizens”

Bomonti Beer, Pride special edition

