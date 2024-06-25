QLD

Pride March through Townsville as city’s new Pride Centre opens

Marchers hold up flags in the Townsville Pride Parade
Image: courtesy of Rick Monk (@RickMonkPhotos)

A crowd of Townsville locals have joined a colourful Pride parade in the north Queensland city, as a new Pride centre opens its doors to support the community.

Last week, the Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival put on a series of special events to bring the community together and celebrate Pride.

On Sunday (June 23, 2024), a colourful group of marchers joined the festival’s Pride Stride (below).

The loud and proud crowd marched from Strand Park at The Strand foreshore in North Ward to Brigadier North Park. There, crowds enjoyed Townsville Pride Festival’s 2024 Fair Day event.

Drag performers Shelly Beach, Ivy Starrs, Juicy Rainbowz, Nadia Rebelle, Orkid Bouquet kept Pridegoers entertained all day in the park.

Pride Stride pride march in Townsville for Townsville Pride Festival 2024
Image: courtesy of Rick Monk (@RickMonkPhotos)

Queensland Council for LGBTI Health opens Townsville office

The Townsville Pride Festival launched on Thursday (June 20). It kicked off at the north Queensland city’s new community Pride center, opened by the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC).

The new office and community space is at 70 Bowen Road in the suburb of Rosslea.

QC hosted an LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy art exhibition at the office as part of the Townsville Pride Festival.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in Gurambilbarra, Townsville, and to continue our commitment to our communities by growing how we walk alongside you, our wonderful LGBTIQ+SB communities, now and even more into the future,” QC said.

“Our new site is dedicated to serving and supporting our LGBTIQ+SB communities, providing a safe and secure space for connection, resources, and support.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all and continue our journey together, fostering a stronger, more inclusive community.

“Come visit us and see all the amazing things we have planned. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Check out more Townsville Pride Festival photos here.

