BridgeClimb Sydney launches the Pride Climb ahead of WorldPride 2023

BridgeClimb Sydney hosting rainbow Pride Climbs to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge during Sydney WorldPride
Image: BridgeClimb Sydney

In celebration of Sydney WorldPride which begins next month, BridgeClimb is offering Climbers a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity with a fabulous drag queen atop the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

From February 17, the Pride Climb, will provide Climbers with the ultimate vantage point to fly the Progress Pride flag as they strut their way to the Summit and take in the breathtaking 360-degree views of Sydney.

That’s all followed up with a complimentary post-Climb drink in the Bacardi Celebration Bar. It’s the perfect way to end an unforgettable BridgeClimb experience.

As well as posing for a photo with a drag queen and a three-hour fully guided Climb to the Summit with Bridge and Sydney history commentary, Climbers also receive a limited edition BridgeClimb certificate to confirm they achieved the feat.

BridgeClimb Sydney are celebrating Sydney WorldPride

Presented as part of Sydney WorldPride Pride Amplified, the new Pride Climb is available to book between 3pm and 4.30pm each day throughout the Sydney WorldPride festival from 17 February – 5 March.

BridgeClimb Sydney CEO Deb Zimmer said it’s all to celebrate the first WorldPride held in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We cannot wait to welcome the LGBTQI+ community from all over Australia and the world to celebrate with us in Sydney,” she said.

“What better way to see our incredible city than on top of the Harbour Bridge?”

BridgeClimb’s exclusive Pride Climb costs $189 per child (8-15 years of age) and $358 per adult. Corporate and team bookings of 10 or more are also available at a special group booking price.

The Bacardi Celebration alcoholic beverages will only be served to adults of legal drinking age (18+).

For more information and to book, visit the BridgeClimb Sydney website.

