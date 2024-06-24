Pride in Sydney: A History

The anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots has been marked and felt in many ways over 55 years by the LGBTQIA+ community in Sydney and Australia more broadly as its ripples spread around the world.

Fifteen months after the riots, groundbreaking Australian activists John Ware and Christabel Poll announced the founding of the Campaign Against Moral Persecution (CAMP) in Sydney in an article in The Australian newspaper in September of 1970.

Now it was time for the LGBTQIA+ community Downunder to take up the fight.

The group held the first public meeting of gay men and lesbians in Balmain in February of 1971 and its first public protest in October of that year.

The group published a magazine, CAMP Ink, until 1977, and its Gay and Lesbian Counselling Service of NSW, established as “Phone-A-Friend” in 1973, merged with LGBTIQA+ youth service Twenty10 in 2012.

The First Mardi Gras

On June 24 in 1978, Sydney’s Gay Solidarity Group organised a Mardi Gras parade on Oxford Street to mark the ninth anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Five hundred people gathered for what was supposed to be a peaceful street festival. But when the crowd grew to two thousand, police revoked the permits for the event and began brutally beating the marchers to disperse the crowd.

By the time they were finished, 53 people had been arrested. Despite charges being dropped against all but two of the arrestees, their names were published in the Sydney Morning Herald, outing many to their families and employers.

The Herald would not apologise to those 78ers until 2016, with the NSW Government and NSW Police making their own formal apologies as well that year.

The second Mardi Gras parade marked the tenth anniversary of Stonewall and was attended by three thousand people. Despite a heavy police presence, this time no arrests were made.

After the third Mardi Gras in 1980, it was decided to move the event from winter to summer and in 1981 the parade was held in February for the first time, with five thousand people taking part.

Despite that move, and Mardi Gras continuing to be Sydney’s big gay festival known around the world, the community has continued to mark the June anniversary of the Stonewall riots in many ways over the years since then.

Pride in Sydney

In 1989 a group was established to create a permanent Sydney Pride Centre for Sydney, which it did six years later in Hutchinson Street, Surry Hills, before later moving into the Erskineville Town Hall.

That Sydney Pride Centre ran annual Sydney Pride Week events over many years until its closing in 2008.

Sydney’s Pride History Group has also marked the anniversary of Stonewall with talks and events in June over the two decades since its founding at the Pride Centre in 2003.

Stonewall Hotel’s Glen Hansen rescued the event in 2009 just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

COVID prevented in person events for the festival in 2020 but it returned with a vengeance in 2021 with a full month of 160 events.

In 2024 the Stonewall Riots turn 55 and the revived Sydney Pride festival turns 15! Many happy returns!

To find out more about Sydney Pride Month go to www.sydneypride.com

