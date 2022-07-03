Pride in London: Heartstopper stars give phobes the finger

Dancing Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke gave protesting homophobes the finger during the 50th anniversary Pride in London march today.

Fellow Heartstopper stars Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft joined the series leads at the march.

As the Heartstopper stars passed a group of religious fruitcakes protesting homophobes, they stopped to dance. Who wouldn’t? Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ was blaring over the parade route.

Amongst the noise, someone on a speaker rabbiting on about fornicators and all the usual.

However, some sort of altercation then commenced between a marcher and a besuited, moustachioed leftover from the British Raj. That gent called police to his assistance and spoke very sombrely to the responding officers. It’s impossible to hear what he said. However, I consulted a lipreader who claimed to discern the words, “Gosh and botheration. Do your job man and take that sodomite to the Tower.”

Admittedly, he’s not a professional lip reader.

Meanwhile, the Heartstopper stars, wrapped in rainbow flags, danced joyously to Whitney. And equally joyously, gave the phobes the finger.

Kit Connor shared footage of the incident on Twitter.

“I was videoing and screaming at them but please don’t be mistaken, it wasn’t ‘Kit Connor and the rest of the cast,’ it was [Joe Locke] and [Sebastian Croft] front and center.

“Please give them credit for doing something so powerful.”

