Pride Centre NO to ‘lesbian born female’ only event

The Victorian Pride Centre this week rejected an application to hold a ‘lesbian born female’ event at the venue.

Victoria’s Lesbian Action Group (LAG) applied to hold an event at the Pride Centre on International Lesbian Day.

CEO Justine Dalla Riva replied on behalf of the Pride Centre. In rejecting the application, she said LAG omitted critical information from their booking request.

“Your initial booking request, which resulted in a quote for services, did not indicate the nature of your event or the subsequent identification that you would be seeking an exemption from the Australian Human Rights Commission and naming the Pride Centre in your submission.”

LAG previously applied to the Human Rights Commission for an exemption to hold a ‘lesbian born female’ event.

“The Exemption would exclude anyone who was not a Lesbian Born Female. That is, Heterosexual, Bisexual and Gay males, Heterosexual and Bisexual females, Transgender people and Queer plus people.”

Inclusion, diversity, acceptance and belonging

Justine Dalla Riva wrote that the Pride Centre regarded values such as inclusion as essential.

“The Pride Centre exists to support the LGBTIQ+ community. Inclusion, diversity, acceptance and belonging are essential to the organisation’s values. The VPC’s purpose is to connect, support and amplify LGBTIQ+ voices, resources, services, and groups so that our communities are cohesive, resilient and thrive.

“Our Constitution provides that the Pride Centre’s object is to promote the reconciliation, mutual respect and acceptance between groups and individuals in Australia and the promotion and protection of human rights. The VPC achieves this in part through facilitating within the Pride Centre events in support of equality, diversity and inclusion for the LGBTIQ+ community. The centre is a beacon of hope, a welcoming and inclusive space for all LGBTIQ+ community members and their allies.”

