Pride Business Spotlight: Tax time isn’t a drag with Nash Accounting and Taxation

NASH Accounting & Taxation have been operating in the Fortitude Valley and Bowen Hills area for the last 17 years.

Neale Harris, the principal of NASH said, “Our core business strategy is to provide personal, proactive and responsive service to our clients by meeting their accounting and taxation needs whether they are individuals, small to medium size businesses or self managed superannuation funds.”

Clients of NASH Accounting & Taxation are involved in a vast range of businesses including medical and allied health, veterinary services, travel, hospitality and tourism, technical equipment and services, insurance and financial services, trade and professional services.

The team at NASH Accounting & Taxation provide the systems and support needed to build extraordinary businesses that provide security and financial freedom.

NASH Accounting & Taxation works to maximise returns and benefits in an ethical way to save clients the worry and anxiety of a possible tax audit.

They are also agents for Accountancy Insurance who can provide Audit Insurance to cover this possible event whether for a business or individual.

To get in touch with NASH Accounting and Taxation this tax time, visit the website here.

