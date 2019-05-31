Pride Business Spotlight: Jack the Landscaper

Jack Blair-Swannell grew up in Brisbane around beautiful gardens.

He saw the joy they brought to people’s lives, and it fed his own passion for landscaping.

As an adult he studied landscaping and construction and became Jack the Landscaper.

He brings both those skills to work at Brisbane City Landscapes.

Jack and all his crew love the hard work of gardening because it’s that hard yakka that yields results in beautiful and joyful landscapes.

Brisbane City Landscapes specialise in structural landscaping, big or small, for both residential and commercial clients.

They are equipped for the sometimes more difficult aspects of the business like stump grinding and tree work.

Being Brisbane locals, they’re accustomed to working on slopes.

“We work to complement the natural essence of the surroundings to transform the exterior of your home or business into something that adds beauty and value to your premise,” Jack the Landscaper said.

Brisbane City Landscapes do both hardscaping and softscaping.

Hardscaping focuses on the architecture of the garden — the paths, fences, walls, parking facilities and other built structures which enhance the practical usage of the garden.

Softscaping addresses the natural components of the landscape — the soil, the ground covers, the plants and all the other lushness that brings the garden to life.

For all aspects of landscaping or garden maintenance call Jack the Landscaper on 0448 395 919 or check out the Landscaping Brisbane website.

