Pride Business Spotlight: Energy Solutions With Solar Mine Queensland

Buying solar power systems can be a daunting task, but Adrian Decarli from Solar Mine Qld guarantees quality solar with industry-leading service and support and all systems installed to Clean Energy Council Standards.

Adrian (pictured) established Solar Mine Qld because of his disappointment with the state of the industry.

“I worked in solar sales and consultancy from 2008 and fell in love with the industry, the results that could be achieved for the customers, the money they saved money and the positive contribution to the planet,” he said.

“However, I became disheartened with the way some companies and individuals conducted their business with inferior installations, substandard products, and even occasionally failing to adhere to industry standards and regulations.

“I knew there had to be a better way.”



He said Solar Mine QLD was established with the customer in mind to offer a better solar solution.



“From the initial contact, through installation, commissioning and documentation, web-based system monitoring, and even which power provider will provide the highest return on the investment, Solar Mine Qld is there for the customer,” he said.



Solar Mine Qld have delivered solar solutions to customers the length and breadth of Queensland and can provide testimonials from one end of the Sunshine State to the other.

Check out the Solar Mine Qld website or call today to invest in clean cheaper energy for your future. Visit them online here or phone 1300 097 145.