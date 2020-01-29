Pride Business Spotlight: Brisbane celebrant Josh Hart

Brisbane celebrant Josh Hart specialises in creating memories designing tailor made ceremonies for life events from the cradle to the grave.

As a marriage celebrant, Josh ensures a ceremony that reflects the happy couple whether a small intimate gathering or a larger formal ceremony.

After all, a wedding day is one of the most memorable days in anyone’s life!

“My ceremonies are crafted with dedication, warmth and consultation and I support marriage equality. Love is love,” the Brisbane celebrant says.

The important thing he says, is an eye for detail, to turn vision into reality. Josh promises “to design this day, your way.”

However, marriage is not for every couple. For those couples, a commitment ceremony is the ideal avenue for displaying your love and dedication to each other.

Together with Josh, you can create your own love story for that day, your way.

Josh is also available for a variety of other life events.

He designs and officiates at naming ceremonies, birthdays, funerals, memorials and other ritual events.

Custom-designed events done your way are his trademark, so if don’t hesitate to ask about out of the ordinary events.

“Rituals are a ceremony or action performed in a customary way. They are a connection with our culture and add valued meaning to our lives.

“Rituals are used in all types of ceremonies: weddings, funerals, naming’s and so on.

“I can assist you to find the right ritual to enhance this day, your way.”

