Pride Business Network says Ho Ho Ho (but nicely)

The Pride Business Network invites all members of the LGBTIQ communities and allies to their annual Christmas Party Friday 6 December at the QA Hotel in New Farm.

Last year’s party was a hoot but at the end of the festivities all present took an oath that what happens at the Xmas party stays at the Xmas party. Therefore, we are constrained from reporting any more detail of that night – not that we remember much.

Entry to the PBN party is free with finger food provided.

Prizes at Pride Business Network Christmas Party

There’s also three card drawers for great prizes throughout the night – just drop your card in a bowl and we’ll pull one out every so often for great prizes.

Two nights at Kingfisher Bay from Your Travel Expert.

Craig from Your Travel Expert donated a two-night package at Kingfisher Bay Fraser Island valued at $995.

The package for two people includes:

Two nights accommodation

Return ferry transfers

Buffet breakfast

Ranger-guided 4WD tour including morning tea and lunch.

Balloon Connection

There’s also a voucher for balloon decorations or delivery from Shaun at Balloon Connection.

And more great prizes to come.

There will be a few speeches but organisers warned speakers in advance that anyone not sufficiently succinct will find themselves dipped in honey and thrown to the bears.

QN Editor Destiny Rogers will MC the evening.

Committed to bringing together like-minded people, the Pride Business Network acts to support community businesses.

It also provides a way for businesses to connect, consult and confide. Focused on the LGBTIQ community, the PBN works to establish a network that is thriving and social, but most importantly, inclusive.

Register for the Pride Business Network Christmas Party

Entry is free but hop along to the Pride Business Network Facebook Event Page and register so organisers can arrange sufficient catering.

For more info call: 07 3852 5933

