Why you should join Brisbane’s Pride Business Network

Brisbane’s Pride Business Network recognises that perhaps the greatest strength of the LGBTIQ+ communities is their diversity. PBN celebrates the very diversity within their own organisation.

Pride Business Network President Richard Bakker said that business was no longer solely the privileged domain of stuffy old men in suits.

“Once business associations met in clubs that excluded women, denied membership to certain races or people who didn’t dress on a certain way thus ensuring the ‘old boys network’ retained their influence over and control of society,” he said.

“How times have changed. Businesspeople now come from all walks of life and all areas of the community, not just men in suits.

“And modern business associations are as diverse as the communities they represent, with membership not restricted to business owners.

“At the Pride Business Network we welcome all the very stakeholders from the business community, whether you own, manage or work in a business.”

“In fact, we particularly welcome those who want to network because they intend to start a business.

“Queensland businesses are now emerging from many of the restrictions forced on us by the pandemic. And there has never been a better time to network with others that cater to the LGBTIQ+ communities.

“PBN encourages an environment where community members can learn from each other and prosper together.

The Pride Business Network welcomes people from a wide range of backgrounds including professionals, trades, public servants and the non for profit sector.

To find out more and join the Pride Business Network, visit the website or the Facebook page here.

