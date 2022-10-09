Three dance parties over three nights in Sydney during WorldPride

Three huge themed LGBTQIA+ dance parties, by party pros Pride & Joy Sydney, will take over Hordern Pavilion during the closing weekend of Sydney WorldPride in March.

The Sydney WorldPride mega-festival will take over the city this summer, with hundreds of special LGBTQIA+ events, as well as the usual Mardi Gras celebrations.

And Pride & Joy are hosting the three dance parties at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, starting on Friday, March 3 over the closing weekend of the WorldPride festival.

The three-night themed extravaganza kicks off shining bright with Neon Nite! on Friday, March 2, followed by strict orders at Military Manoeuvres on Saturday, March 4.

And the trio of events will conclude with a mega groove on at Shiny Disco Balls on Sunday, March 5.

Pride & Joy is bringing the international talents of DJ GRIND, Toy Armada, Drew G and Dirty Disco to the stage for the parties.

Sharing the stage will be Sydneysider Mark Alsop MA15+, along with local favourites Joelby, ENN, NATE, Charlie Villas and more.

Three Pride & Joy dance parties during WorldPride

Gay brothers Grant and Adam Lowe, from south-western Sydney, founded Pride & Joy Sydney.

“Pride & Joy Sydney is about doing its part to keep the larger-scale LGBTQIA+ dance party style events alive and to honour the significant role such events have played in our communities historically,” Grant explained.

“It is also an opportunity to remind ourselves of the importance that coming together at such scale has to our visibility, our sense of belonging and ultimately as a vehicle for us to champion our chosen families.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from. Discover an explosion of music, entertainment and fun.”

Tickets to the three dance parties are on sale now at prideandjoysydney.com.au. Three-party passes are available, as well as individual event tickets to the one that appeals to you. Find out more about each dance party below:

Neon Nite!

Shine brilliantly bright! Look radiant in your brightest neon glad rags and prepare yourself to dance through the night to the biggest and best sounds of your favourite uplifting, hands in the air vocal house

Music by Joelby, DJ GRIND, Toy Armada, NATE

Friday 3 March 2023 – Glowing from 10pm-5am

Military Manoeuvres

Orders have been issued! Your Commanding Officer has issued instruction and requires you to assemble for a night of down and dirty beats. Regulation Dress includes Military, Leather, Rubber, Fetish & Kink

Music by Mark Alsop MA15+ and Drew G

Saturday 4 March 2023 – 22:00hrs-05:00hrs

Shiny Disco Balls

Get your groove on! Looking for a stellar night of good vibes, jive talking and a place to boogie? Then get down with Pride & Joy Sydney, throw on your nifty 70’s disco threads and go bananas. Dance to the biggest disco hits and the club and pop tracks of today.

Music by Charlie Villas, ENN and Dirty Disco

Sunday 5 March 2023, 7pm-2am

