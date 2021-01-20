Presidential pardon for celebrity animal abuser Joe Exotic?

As the world anxiously awaits the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, a stretch limo sits outside a Fort Worth lawyer’s office. ‘Team Tiger’, the lawyers representing celebrity animal abuser Joe Exotic, say they booked the limo because they remain confident of a presidential pardon for the convicted felon.

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage is currently an inmate of a Fort Worth federal prison. A jury previously found him guilty on 17 charges of animal abuse and two of attempted ‘murder for hire’. The murder charges relate to attempts to hire contract killers to kill Carole Baskin. Fortunately for Baskin, Exotic proved equally inept at caring for animals and organising hit men.

Advertisements

The pair featured in the television series Tiger King which went viral in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Baskin herself faces allegations she murdered her previous husband. Don Lewis went missing in 1997. He previously filed a restraining order against Baskin claiming she threatened to kill him. The police investigation into his disappearance remains active.

Presidential pardon for animal abuser Joe Exotic

Exotic began lobbying for a pardon almost immediately following his conviction. Lawyers representing him claim they travelled to outgoing president Trump’s 6 January rally that preceded the violent attack on the US Capitol building. They further stated they attended a ‘high-level’ meeting concerning the pardon while in Washington.

US commentators expect Donald Trump to soon issue as many as 100 pardons. As thirsty for attention as his fellow obnoxious reality TV stars, Exotic and Baskin, Trump will do everything possible to steal attention from Biden’s inauguration.

Twitter, of course, finds the potential pardon cause for general hilarity.

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic books limousine ahead of expected pardon from Donald Trump https://t.co/G5SmQRFUPJ — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2021

Some suggested Exotic would go to any length to get his pardon, but we can only quote the eminent philosopher Meatloaf.

“I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Joe Exotic trying to get that Trump pardon like: pic.twitter.com/GcVlsDxhmB — The Cinema Syndicate Podcast (@CinemaSyndicate) January 19, 2021

Joe Exotic and Jake Angeli?

I’m told this is the limousine that will be waiting to pick up Joe Exotic if he receives the pardon tomorrow. The lead advocate of Team Tiger tells me they’ll be taking him to a secure location. He says Joe doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair his done. @koconews https://t.co/SICtee1AIl pic.twitter.com/AZATiyleig — Perris Jones (@KOCOPerris) January 19, 2021

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.