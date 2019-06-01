President Duterte ‘cured’ himself of being gay

In his latest bizarre comments right-wing president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, claimed he “cured” himself of his previous gayness.

Filipino news site Rappler reports Duterte made the bizarre comments on a trip to Japan. The president mocked political opponent Senator Antonio Trillanes IV during a speech, saying his movement betrayed his homosexuality.

He claimed someone asked him about the senator’s sexuality.

“I said, ‘Are you sure?’

He said, ‘Ask any gay man and see that moving, they say that’s gay.’”

Duterte said. “Well, well, Trillanes and I are similar, but I got myself treated.”

However, while in Tokyo, Duterte took the chance to kiss five women on stage while his long-time partner Honeylet Avancena watched on.

Perhaps, Duterte needs ongoing heterosexual reinforcement therapy.

Duterte and former wife of over 25 years, Elizabeth Zimmerman, separated in 1998. Both say his extra-marital affairs caused the separation. Duterte now claims he confessed his homosexuality to Zimmerman before their marriage.

There has been no suggestion his affairs were with men.

Indeed, no evidence exists to support Duterte’s claim to have been gay. Everyone we asked about evidence said if such evidence did exist, they didn’t want to see it.

What would a psychoanalyst make of this?

“Good thing Trillanes and I are similar. But I cured myself,” Duterte said during the speech.

“When I began a relationship with Zimmerman, I said, this is it. I became a man again.”

“Duterte is gay. So, I am gay. I don’t care if I’m gay or not.”

Sounds like a very confused latent homosexual harbouring lustful thoughts for his political opponent!

Duterte has form for using gay slurs.

In 2016, he called the U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Philip Goldberg “gay” and a “son of a whore.”

In January the president clashed with the local Catholic Church over criticism of his war on drugs.

“Only I can say it. Bishops are sons of bitches, damn you.

“It’s true, most of them are gay.

“They should come out in the open, cancel the celibacy and allow them to have boyfriends.”

Back in March this year, the president joked about turning gay.

“Those taking selfies, males with moustaches, when they take the ‘selfie,’ they press their face against mine.

“I might turn gay if they press their face too close to mine. Some of them did not even shave.”

When criticised for those comments, he responded in April that he was blameless as a former gay himself.

“To the gays: don’t get angry with me.

“I was once gay.”

LGBTIQ Rights in the Philippines

Duterte’s approach to LGBTIQ rights is marked by an inconsistency consistent with his approach to other matters.

Other than drug laws.

He consistently advocates and encourages lethal violence against drug users and suppliers.

He oversees and encourages extrajudicial killings by police and armed militias. His bloody war on drugs has resulted in thousands of deaths.

Before his election Duterte promised the introduction of same-sex marriage in the Philippines.

“Same-sex marriage is good. Everyone deserves to be happy,” he said in 2015.

After election, he watered that down to same-sex unions.

Also, after his election to the presidency, he criticised progress on transgender rights in the U.S.

“There is no gender because you can be a he or she.

“That’s their culture. It does not apply to us.

“We are Catholics and there is the Civil Code, which says that you can only marry a woman for me.

“That’s our law so why would you accept that gender?”

Who knows what prompts Duterte’s crazed comments about his sexuality?

He, in common with other strongman leaders in the world at this time, makes crazed comments on all sorts of subjects.

All of them seem to feel a need to prove their superiority and alpha male status.

They wander around marking their territories by pissing on everything they see.

Duterte ‘cured’ himself of being gay? Thank f*** for that! We don’t want him.

