Presbyterian Minister performed oral ‘exorcisms’

New Jersey Presbyterian minister Rev. Dr. William Webster recently renounced his ministry to avoid a church trial on ‘multiple acts of idolatry and sexual misconduct’. Three men accused the former police chaplain of performing an oral exorcism ritual – sucking ‘evil spirits’ from them.

The three victims each spoke to the My Central Jersey new site about their experience.

Each turned to Weaver for counselling at difficult times in their lives.

During the counselling sessions he told the men that individuals around the local Native American reservation engaged in spiritual warfare.

He claimed those individuals attacked people (such as his victims) with evil energy.

Weaver quoted scripture at the men.

“Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.”

Before the exorcism the minister opened a briefcase containing feathers, stones, buckeye nuts, a magnetic strip, an angel coin and clip-seal (Ziploc) bags.

He demanded the men strip completely naked and then placed some of the objects at various places on their bodies and limbs. Also, he wrapped the magnetic strip around their heads to hold the coin with the angel on it.

Each of the men related similar accounts of the ritual.

Oral exorcism ritual

“I was told that for him to get everything out me, I needed to lay completely still [and] to not move the stones on my feet.

“He would then take out the feather and scan my body from my neck to my stomach.”

Weaver then ‘sucked’ the evil spirit out of the men.

“He would then ingest my ejaculate and spit up multiple pieces of plastic or metal into a Ziploc bag.”

According to the church, Weaver at first tried to justify the exorcisms.

He claimed to have received ‘secret training’ from Native American elders to conduct the rituals. However, after the church proceeded with charges, he left the ministry.

The local prosecutors office would not confirm or deny whether Weaver would face criminal prosecution.

