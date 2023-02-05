Premier Dan Andrews joins Midsumma Pride March

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews joined an estimated 50,000 happy revellers for the annual Midsumma Pride March through St Kilda earlier today.

Following his recent election victory, the premier again demonstrated his government’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Premier Dan Andrews tweeted today, “Pride isn’t just a march.

“It’s a demonstration – of love, of solidarity, and that there’s still more to do.

“And we’ll be with you, every step of the way.”

A large contingent of Victorian Greens also joined the Midsumma Pride March.

Taking to the street for @midsumma Pride March! pic.twitter.com/Avac5Ov9Dt — Queer Greens Vic 🏳️‍🌈 (@QueerGreensVic) February 5, 2023

The Independents were out in force.

And Opposition Leader John Pesutto became the first Liberal leader to join the Midsumma Pride March.

Fabulous to join the entire Vic Libs leadership team at Melbourne Pride March today!@JohnPesutto makes a little history as the first Liberal Leader to join the March, with @SouthwickMP @georgiecrozier @bach_mp Jess Wilson, @newbury3186 Nick McGowan @DavidDavisMLC 🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/owTTIL4e9V — David Kitchen (@3134DK) February 5, 2023

Protest is a foundation of Pride and one group of protestors managed to squeeze into the parade ahead of the Victorian Police to make their point.

Did you see our massive 30m progressive pride flag making its way down Fitzroy Street today @midsumma #PrideMarch? We want to see the photos! Please reply with any great happy snaps! pic.twitter.com/LQ83pEmpaX — Thorne Harbour Health (@ThorneHarbour) February 5, 2023

The Midsumma Festival continues until February 12 when it culminates with the Victoria Pride Street Party at Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Street precinct. Headlined by Keiynan Lonsdale with performances by Casey Donovan and Banoffee among others.

