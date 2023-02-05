VIC

Premier Dan Andrews joins Midsumma Pride March

Destiny Rogers
Image: Dan Andrews Twitter

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews joined an estimated 50,000 happy revellers for the annual Midsumma Pride March through St Kilda earlier today.

Following his recent election victory, the premier again demonstrated his government’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Premier Dan Andrews tweeted today, “Pride isn’t just a march.

“It’s a demonstration – of love, of solidarity, and that there’s still more to do.

“And we’ll be with you, every step of the way.”

A large contingent of Victorian Greens also joined the Midsumma Pride March.

The Independents were out in force.

And Opposition Leader John Pesutto became the first Liberal leader to join the Midsumma Pride March.

Protest is a foundation of Pride and one group of protestors managed to squeeze into the parade ahead of the Victorian Police to make their point.

The Midsumma Festival continues until February 12 when it culminates with the Victoria Pride Street Party at Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Street precinct. Headlined by Keiynan Lonsdale with performances by Casey Donovan and Banoffee among others.

