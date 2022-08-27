Events

(pre) Pride Chill Fest in Musgrave Park, Brisbane: Sept 11

chill fest musgrave park

Diverse Voices invite all community members to join the (pre) Pride Chill Fest and BBQ in Musgrave Park, Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Come and link up with others planning to attend Pride Fair Day later in the month. Or just come along and enjoy a relaxing, laid-back atmosphere. This event is proudly sponsored by Brisbane Pride Festival.

Let organisers know you’re coming on the (pre) Pride Chill Fest Facebook event page.

