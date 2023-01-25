Australian soccer superstar Sam Kerr has opened up about meeting and falling in love with her US girlfriend Kristie Mewis.

The Matildas captain (pictured above right) and her partner Mewis (left), a rival striker for the US national soccer team, went public with their relationship in late 2021.

Speaking to UK publication Gaffer, the couple have talked about their relationship after first discovering each other playing for competing clubs in the US National Women’s Soccer League in 2019.

Later, the two women slid into each other’s DM’s over Instagram, striking up a conversation. But due to Covid restrictions, they could only get to know each other online.

“It was about three or four months until we could hang out in person,” Sam said.

But then the pair had an unconventional first date – a two-week quarantine period together.

“The first time we ever met there was quarantine so we had to spend two weeks together, the first time we met,” Sam recalled.

“I was thinking, if I don’t like her this is going to be awkward.”

But the two women quickly fell in love. In 2021, the pair were photographed embracing on the field at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Australia’s loss to the US in the bronze medal match.

Shortly afterward, Sam Kerr confirmed the speculation about her and girlfriend Kristie on Instagram.

‘I’m so proud to be her girlfriend’

Speaking to Gaffer, Sam Kerr recalled, “We didn’t share it for ages. Then it just got too hard to hide it.

“I remember one time we were with some friends and some fans asked for a picture.

“Then we thought, we don’t really want this coming out from someone else. We want to be the ones to share it. Once we told our friends it kind of started getting out there a little bit.

“We’re not private people. I like sharing my story. I like sharing who I am outside of football. Football is 5% of my life.

“I get more fan mail about me and her than just for myself. It’s nice that people support us so much and relate to us so much.”

Kristie Mewis added she was “so proud that she was mine so I wanted to share it”.

“I love her and I was so proud to be her girlfriend,” she told the publication.

“I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people’s lives and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me.

“So I think if we can change the way one or two people feel about themselves, they can look at us and see that we’re happy and we’re trying to be as successful as we can and we’re an out gay couple. I think that that’s so important.”

Sam Kerr also told Gaffer of their excitement leading up to this year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia in July.

“We’re just raging for the next six months to the World Cup, doing whatever we can,” she said.

“I think we’re both excited and just want to be there and want to do everything we can to perform there.

“Everyone in Australia is absolutely pumped [about the World Cup]. My family’s pumped because they don’t have to have their passports out and spend thousands of dollars.

“Every time we’ve played at home we’ve broken a record crowd. Recently we played in Melbourne and we had an amazing crowd. Australians love sport and they love the Matildas.”

